Russell "Doc" Edmunds Richardson, M.D., 83, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA. 30501
Dr. Bill Coates will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park North Riverside Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Dr. Richardson was born on March 17, 1937. An Attleboro, Massachusetts native who adopted Gainesville, Georgia as his home, where he served the community for over 50 years. The last country doctor has decided to establish a new office on the "top floor" that is bigger, brighter, and everlasting.
He feels overwhelmed with happiness to be reunited with his sister Diane, his dad and mother Ruth, along with his dog Jennifer. He is excited to finally meet Larry Munson and Elvis Presley (as soon as Elvis arrives). He takes with him his love for UGA Football (Go Dawgs!), despite being a University of Florida Gator graduate. Dr. Richardson was a Coast Guard Veteran.
He leaves behind his joy of Good & Plenty along with Necco Candy Wafers. He also leaves behind his library of old-fashioned ditties, some of which, many of you can never forget.
He is survived by his wife Janet, his brother Bruce (Darlene), and his children – Lisa James (Randy), Robin Seabolt (David), Michael Richardson (Sarah Bernal), and Beth Richardson (Travis); his stepchildren – Morey, McCann, and Ari LeFeve; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Russell you were a great husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, doctor, counselor, and above all, a best friend.
You will be missed.
May your cheeks always be rosy! In lieu of flowers it is the request of the family that you please make a donation to Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W. Ridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
which were two of his favorite organizations. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com