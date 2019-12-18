|
Ruth Elaine (Crandell) Parsons, age 75, died December 11. Born May 15, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Muriel (Smiley) Crandell and Howard Crandell. A 1965 graduate of the University of Michigan Music School, she taught elementary music in both Fenton and New Buffalo, Michigan. She was a violinist with the Saginaw, Michigan Civic Symphony Orchestra during her high school years and served as a church choir director during her college years. In 1969 she married John Thomas Parsons. Ruth is survived by her dear husband John and was the mother of three wonderful children. John A. Parsons of Mason, Ohio, David M. Parsons of Plainfield, Illinois (wife, Cheryl) and Nancy Parsons of Gilbert, Arizona. She was the proud grandma of 7 grandchildren: Jake Riley and Hannah Elizabeth Parsons, Brianna Elyse, David Alexander (Alex), and Cameron Wesley Parsons, and Henry Matthew and Miles William Drucker and recently became a great grandmother to Evelyn Rae Ochoa. During her lifetime Ruth devoted several years to running a very successful walk site in Naperville, Illinois for Multiple Sclerosis. Because of her hard work she was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award from the National MS Society in Chicago, Illinois, the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award and the Naperville Family Spirit Award. She loved and admired all the young teenagers who came out to support her work…she considered them the hope for our future. In retirement, Ruth took on the responsibilities of the presidency of the Glen Lakes Florida Garden Club. She accepted willingly the chance to share her love of nature and gardening with others. She was responsible for starting a scholarship program for young men and women going into the field of horticulture which still is given each year. At LVE she started a Women's Club, ran a Writing Your Own Memoirs Group, ran two canasta groups and put on a benefit concert during the Christmas holidays for many years. She was also active in the choral groups at LVE. A memorial service will be held on December 28 at the Lanier Village Estates Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Ruth's favorite saying throughout life was a quote by Grellet "I shall pass this way but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness I can show my fellow man, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019