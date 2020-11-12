Ruth Smith

Died November 3, 2020

Mrs. Ruth F. Smith, age 100, died peacefully Tuesday, November 3rd in Gainesville, Georgia.

Born Ruth W. Furman in East Orange New Jersey, she was a 1937 graduate of Columbia High School in East Orange. While working with the U.S.O. during world war two, she met Lt. S.E. ""Pete"" Smith Jr. of Van Buren, Arkansas. They married upon his return from Europe after the war and remained together 59 years until Mr. Smith's death in 2005.

For many years the Smiths were active in the Lake Lanier Sailing Club.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her two sons, Todd and Peter, daughters-in-law, Claire and Cheryl, two grandchildren, Scott and Morgan, and two great-grand sons, Samuel and Teak.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



