Ruth Jameson Goss

Died May 20, 2020

Ruth Jameson Goss, age 90, of Clarkesville, died Wednesday, May 20. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, May 22. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

