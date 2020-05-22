Ruth Jameson Goss
Died May 20, 2020
Ruth Jameson Goss, age 90, of Clarkesville, died Wednesday, May 20. In consideration of public health and safety, private graveside services will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, May 22. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.