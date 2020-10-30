Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce
Died October 20, 2020
Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce, Gainesville, Ga, age 82, died peacefully on October 20 after spending her final week with her loving husband of 60 years, Dudley "Jerry" Pearce, their children and grandchildren, and her sister and brother-in-law. She was the daughter of George and Louise Kilpatrick of Atlanta, Ga. She is survived by her husband; their children: Steve (Melissa) Pearce of Niceville, Fl, and Sharon Pearce (Todd) Nizialek of Gainesville, Ga, and four grandchildren; sister June Kilpatrick (Brooks) Metts; and brothers- and sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ruth's brother, Wallace Kilpatrick, predeceased her. Condolences may be expressed at www.michaeljfox.org.