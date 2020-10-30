1/1
Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce
Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce
Died October 20, 2020
Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce, Gainesville, Ga, age 82, died peacefully on October 20 after spending her final week with her loving husband of 60 years, Dudley "Jerry" Pearce, their children and grandchildren, and her sister and brother-in-law. She was the daughter of George and Louise Kilpatrick of Atlanta, Ga. She is survived by her husband; their children: Steve (Melissa) Pearce of Niceville, Fl, and Sharon Pearce (Todd) Nizialek of Gainesville, Ga, and four grandchildren; sister June Kilpatrick (Brooks) Metts; and brothers- and sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ruth's brother, Wallace Kilpatrick, predeceased her. Condolences may be expressed at www.michaeljfox.org.

October 29, 2020
Dudley,
I'm truly sorry to hear about Ruth. She was such a positive and spiritual person. I'm glad you had 6 decades together. I've missed engaging in computer projects with you. Lets plan to meet again.
Joe Berry
Joseph W. Berry
Friend
October 29, 2020
Ruth Kilpatrick Pearce’s Memorial Service
When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1pm
Where: Bald Ridge Chapel 1850 Bald Ridge Marina Road Cumming GA 30041

Bald Ridge Chapel is located just inside of Bald Ridge Marina. This will be an outdoor service so please dress accordingly. Limited seating is provided, but if you would like to bring a camp chair to further social distance, it is encouraged. Mom loved you and we do too; please wear a mask.
Melissa Pearce
Family
