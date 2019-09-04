Home

Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth Parker Swansey


1933 - 2019
Ruth Parker Swansey Obituary
Ruth Parker Swansey
Died September 2, 2019
Ruth Parker Swansey, age 86, of Flowery Branch, passed away Monday, September 2. She was preceded in death by his husband of fifty-nine years, Roy Swansey; parents, Andrew and Flonnie Parker; sister, Lucille Gurley; brothers, Gladston Parker, Hoyt Parker, Frank Parker, Winfred Parker and Larry Parker.
Mrs. Swansey is survived by sister-in-law, Pat Parker, Flowery Branch; brother-in-law, Paul Watson, Flowery Branch; special friend, Sue Parker, Jasper; special niece, Sandra and Frank Strickland, Flowery Branch; special nephew, Todd and Tammy Parker, Lula; other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Swansey was born March 21, 1933, in Buford. She was a 1951 graduate of Buford High School, Buford. Mrs. Swansey retired from Buford Medical Clinic working for Dr. George Page. She was a member of Mt. Salem Baptist Church.
"Ruth was loved dearly by her family, church family and her numerous friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her."
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Hunter of Mt. Salem Baptist Church officiating. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 6152 Mt. Salem Circle, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 in memory of Ruth Parker Swansey.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 4, 2019
