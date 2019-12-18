Home

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ruth Stone Frey


1925 - 2019
Ruth Stone Frey Obituary
Ruth Stone Frey, age 94 of Lawrenceville, and formerly Gainesville, died December 14. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Frey and son, Mike Frey. Survivors include her sons: Robert Frey and John (Beth) Frey; sister, Dora Martin. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. The family will receive guests Saturday, December 21, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Fischer Funeral Care. A private committal service will be held at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Flowery Branch. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta (678) 514-1000
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019
