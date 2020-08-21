1/
Ruth Walker Stripland Carter
1926 - 2020
Died August 19, 2020
Ruth Walker Stripland Carter, age 94, died August 19th. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22nd from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services will be held Sunday, August 23rd at 2:00 p.m. in the Ingram Chapel. Interment to follow in Sawnee View Gardens. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
