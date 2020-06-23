Ruthie Abigail Pedarre

Died June 20, 2020

Ruthie Abigail Pedarre age 10, of Cumming, died Saturday, June 20. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store