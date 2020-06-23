Ruthie Abigail Pedarre
Ruthie Abigail Pedarre
Died June 20, 2020
Ruthie Abigail Pedarre age 10, of Cumming, died Saturday, June 20. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
