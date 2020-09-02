Ryan Keaton Raber
Died August 27, 2020
Ryan Keaton Raber, age 26, of Alpharetta, formerly Gainesville, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Keaton was born in Hall County on June 16, 1994. He was welcomed into heaven by his Dad, Greg Raber, both grandfathers, Dr. John Raber and Robert Dover, and several close friends.
Though Keaton was young, he had lived a full life. One of his greatest accomplishments was successfully completing the program at No Longer Bound ministries. After his graduation, he reached in and he reached back to serve with No Longer Bound as an intern to help other men recover from addiction. He continued to minister to young men by going on staff with 3D Teen Recovery in Gainesville as a resident mentor. His life and story influenced many people and will prayerfully inspire many more.
Keaton will be remembered for his spiritual wisdom and discernment, his resiliency, his authenticity, rounded out by his playful, fun-loving nature. He was a strong and skilled wrestler like his Dad. He was very adventurous and was blessed by an opportunity to care for orphans in Uganda with Helping Hands Foreign Missions. He will always be remembered by his love for his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother Lisa Raber, Dahlonega; sister and brother-in-law Jordan and Jeremy Moore, Atlanta; beloved nieces and nephews Ruthie, Lydia, Micah, and Jonah who affectionately called him Uncle KeKe; maternal grandmother Alma Edwards, Dahlonega; paternal grandmother Gloria Niblett (Jim), Blue Ridge; aunts, uncles, and other relatives; and his girlfriend Laura Beth Lorentz.
A funeral service for Keaton was held at Yahoola Baptist Church on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM with the Rev. Kris Butler and Mr. Chris Finley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Moore officiating. The family asks that anyone who attends the funeral, to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to No Longer Bound, 2725 Pine Grove Road, Cumming, GA 30041 or on their website nolongerbound.com.
To share a memory of Keaton or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega