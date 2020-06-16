Sa'Mira Penelope Craig
Sa'Mira Penelope Craig
Celebration of Life Services for Little Miss Sa'Mira Penelope Craig, will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 2:00 PM at the Willie B. Young Chapel, Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2:00-7:00 PM at Young's Funeral Home. Arrangements by Young's Funeral Home.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.
