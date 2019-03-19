|
Dec. 19, 1983-March 15, 2019
Mrs. Sabrina Wall Cochling, age 35, of Buford passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by her family.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with inurnment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Ron Guess will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cochling was born December 19, 1983 to Larry Wall & Holly Hughes in Madisonville, Texas. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter and friend. She had a contagious smile that lit up a room and the hearts of people around her. She devoted her life to her 2 daughters and family and will be missed deeply.
Mrs. Cochling is survived by her husband, Junior Cochling; daughters, Haley Cochling and Raegan Cochling; mother, Holly Hughes; Daddo; brother, Jason Elliott; grandma, Lorraine Hughes; and uncle, Robert Hughes.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 19, 2019