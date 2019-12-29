|
Mrs. Sally Ann Ducker, age 80 of Gainesville passed away Saturday December 28, at her residence following a brief illness. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday December 30, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Smiley and Rev. Tyler Smiley officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sally was born on September 5, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Sidney and Lois Smith Watcher. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved all God's creations. She loved trips to the beach, and mountains with her family and friends. Sally was a beloved friend to many. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ducker is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Watcher. Mrs. Ducker is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerald Ducker of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Lois Ann and David Roper of Woodstock; daughter, Cindy Lee Bradley of Dahlonega; daughter and son-in-law, Susan Elizabeth and Ralph Berliner of Gainesville; granddaughters, Ashlyn Grummer, Lisa Nguyen, Sarah Berliner, Jessica Berliner; Grandsons, Roy Bradley, Paul Bradley, Andrew Smith; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gene Watcher of Charleston, SC; two nephews and one niece. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 29, 2019