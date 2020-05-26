Or Copy this URL to Share

Salvador Chavez Lerma

Died May 24, 2020

Salvador Chavez Lerma, age 76, of Gainesville, died Sunday, May 24. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

