Salvador Chavez Lerma
Died May 24, 2020
Salvador Chavez Lerma, age 76, of Gainesville, died Sunday, May 24. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
