Salvador Chavez Lerma
Died May 24, 2020
Salvador Chavez Lerma, age 76, of Gainesville, died Sunday, May 24. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.