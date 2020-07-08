Sammie Lane Sullens
Died June 27, 2020
Mrs. Sammie Lane Sullens, age 86, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mrs. Sullens was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was of the Baptist faith and served in a number of roles at Friendship Baptist Church for over 40 years. Sammie was retired from the Lumpkin County School System where she worked for 26 years as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. Sammie loved to garden and for many years grew a garden large enough to share with those in the community. She was a master at preserving the vegetables she grew and loved to cook for anyone that visited her home. She collected and read the community church recipe books as well as The 50 States Cookbook Collection. She loved her Lord, her church and friends and was able to travel with her children when they sang at various churches in the southeastern states. She was a great example to all that she met and she never met a stranger.
She was the daughter of the late Fred Raymond and Clifford Free McDonald and was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Joseph Lee Sullens, and brothers Robert McDonald, Clarence McDonald, and Brennen McDonald.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law June and Reid Kendall, and Brenda and James Branson, all of Dahlonega; special "adopted" son Brandon Branson; brother and sister-in-law Herman and Martha McDonald; sisters-in-law Helen McDonald and Marie McDonald; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell and the Rev. Steve Baker will officiate. Interment followed in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family received friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.