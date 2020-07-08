1/
Sammie Lane Sullens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammie Lane Sullens
Died June 27, 2020
Mrs. Sammie Lane Sullens, age 86, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mrs. Sullens was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was of the Baptist faith and served in a number of roles at Friendship Baptist Church for over 40 years. Sammie was retired from the Lumpkin County School System where she worked for 26 years as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. Sammie loved to garden and for many years grew a garden large enough to share with those in the community. She was a master at preserving the vegetables she grew and loved to cook for anyone that visited her home. She collected and read the community church recipe books as well as The 50 States Cookbook Collection. She loved her Lord, her church and friends and was able to travel with her children when they sang at various churches in the southeastern states. She was a great example to all that she met and she never met a stranger.
She was the daughter of the late Fred Raymond and Clifford Free McDonald and was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Joseph Lee Sullens, and brothers Robert McDonald, Clarence McDonald, and Brennen McDonald.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law June and Reid Kendall, and Brenda and James Branson, all of Dahlonega; special "adopted" son Brandon Branson; brother and sister-in-law Herman and Martha McDonald; sisters-in-law Helen McDonald and Marie McDonald; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell and the Rev. Steve Baker will officiate. Interment followed in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family received friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
To share a memory of Mrs. Sullens or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved