Sammy Peppers

Died September 10, 2020

Sammy Peppers, age 72, of Buford, died September 10th. Funeral services will be on Sunday, September 13th at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





