Mrs. Sammye (Bo) Anderson Cochran, age 83, of Clermont, Ga, passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service. Reverend Josh Chatham and Reverend Steven Gerrells will officiate.

Mrs. Cochran was born July 14, 1935 in Dahlonega, Ga and was the daughter of the late William Claude Anderson and Myrtle (Burgess) Anderson.

Bo attended North Georgia College and graduated from Perry Business School. She worked at Brunner and Leese-Neville. She loved to shop (her happy place). She loved to do things for her family and friends. One of her favorite things was to go eat on Friday's with Alice'.

She is survived by her husband, Reginald Cochran; daughters and sons-in-law, Patti and Reece Gilmer; Pam and Danny Thomas; grandchildren, Gerran (James) Syfan; DaniBeth (Jeremy) Little; Andy (Chloe) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Lily Reece Syfan, Luca Thomas, soon to appear, Rhea Lane Marie Thomas; and extended family, the Head's. She will be greatly missed by all her friends.

In lieu of flower the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia 2150 Limestone Parkway Suite 222 Gainesville, Ga 30501 or the .

The family would like to thank the staff of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and especially Hospice of Northeast Georgia.



