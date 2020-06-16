Sampson Brashear II
Died June 14, 2020
Sampson Brashear II, died June 14. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, June 19 at Yonah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Died June 14, 2020
Sampson Brashear II, died June 14. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, June 19 at Yonah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.