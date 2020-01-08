|
Mr. Samuel Kenneth Curtis, age 75 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, January 6. Sam was born on June 24, 1944 in Gainesville, and was a lifelong resident of Hall County. He attended Gainesville High School and graduated in the class of 1962. Upon Sam's graduation from Gainesville High, he began a successful career at General Motors in Doraville. After 38 faithful years, he retired from General Motors as a quality business manager. Sam was a strong supporter of Gainesville/Hall County and was always proud of his hometown roots. He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church having served on the board of deacons for several years. Sam always had a big smile on his face and loved everyone. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was lovingly known as Papa Sam. If you asked those who knew Sam what his favorite hobby was most would say taking photos at family events. He always had a camera in his hands capturing beautiful moments. Other hobbies he enjoyed were fishing, watching UGA football and attending Braves baseball games. He especially enjoyed attending his daughter and grandchildren's sporting events where many times he offered his assistance to the officiating crew. (Even if unsolicited!) Sam is survived by his wife, Jean Austin Curtis, of 55 years, son Ken Curtis of Flowery Branch, daughter Karen Childers (Sean) Flowery Branch, grandchildren Carly (Jay) and Austin Childers Flowery Branch, and brother John Roberts (Judy) Murrayville. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the funeral home. Although flowers are welcome, the family also encourages donations to The Central Baptist Church building fund located at 785 Main St SW, Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of the arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 8, 2020