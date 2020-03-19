Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201

Samuel L. Blount


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel L. Blount Obituary
Samuel L. Blount, age 91 of Gainesville, passed away Saturday March 15, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was born December 12, 1928 in Thomaston. In Sam's honor donations may be made to the First Gainesville United Methodist Church Music Department or the Believer's Band. No Services will be held at this time. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -