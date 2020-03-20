|
Samuel L. Blount, age 91 of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, March 15, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was born December 12, 1928 in Thomaston. In Sam's honor donations may be made to the First Gainesville United Methodist Church Music Department or the Believer's Band. No Services will be held at this time. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 20, 2020