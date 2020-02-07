|
For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:17-18 Samuel Linton Tolbert, age 72 of Clarkesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5. Born in Mt. Airy, on March 28, 1947, Sam was the youngest son of Boyd and Farris Garrison Tolbert, Sr. Sam was a United States Army Veteran having honorably served his Country in Vietnam. Sam graduated with a BA Degree from Piedmont College and later from Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science. In 1977, alongside his wife Martha, together they founded Hillside Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Clarkesville. His commitment to his community was demonstrated by his profound level of selfless service to others as a true Southern undertaker. Sam would later serve the City of Clarkesville as Councilman from 1986 until 1991 and as Mayor from 1992 until 2005 further demonstrating his passion for making the community in which he lived a better place for all. He would later realize a lifelong dream of developing a perpetual care cemetery, Hillside Gardens, adjacent to Hillside Memorial Chapel. He served as President of the Independent Funeral Directors of Georgia in 2009 and was a member of the Past Presidents Club. Sam had an appreciation for preserving history through collecting primitive antiques, Southern folk pottery and baseball memorabilia, among other things. Sam was a member of Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge # 141 F&AM, Gideons International, Yaarab Shrine Temple, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite - Valley of Atlanta as well as Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by daughter Amy Lynn Tolbert and brothers Boyd Tolbert, Jr., Ed Tolbert, Ray Tolbert and Max Tolbert. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Martha Ballew Tolbert of Clarkesville, daughter Michelle Tolbert Barron and husband Casey of Mt. Airy, son and daughter in law Brent and Stephanie Tolbert of Clarkesville, his precious grand boys Grant Casey Barron, Samuel Brent Tolbert, II and Linton Garrison Tolbert, and his beloved dog Daisy Girl. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Rev. Kenneth McEntire, Rev. Connie Berry and Rev. Chip Cranford will officiate with interment to follow the service in Hillside Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. An online guest book is available at www.hillsidememorialchapel.com Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville, (706) 754-6256
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 7, 2020