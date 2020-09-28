1/1
Sandra Jeanne Zornes Baker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Jeanne Zornes Baker
Died September 25, 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Jeanne Zornes Baker age 68 of Oakwood, GA passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday October 03, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mr. Tim McDonald, Executive Vice President of Lanier Technical College will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 03, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be held in Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum.
Sandi was born on October 03, 1951 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Leona Nix Vaughan. She was retired from Lanier Technical College where she worked as the Registrar. Sandi was preceded in death by her mother; husband, J.W. Baker; brother, Chuck Zornes and her cherished fur baby, Mollie.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela Becker (Craig Wilson); grand-son, Andrew Becker; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn Zornes (Janice); brother and sister-in-law, Bob Zornes (Debi); sister and brother-in-law, Kathy Anderson (Howie) and her beloved fur baby, Izzee.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice Group, https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate-to-hospice/ 770-219-8888.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved