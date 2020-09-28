Sandra Jeanne Zornes Baker
Died September 25, 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Jeanne Zornes Baker age 68 of Oakwood, GA passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday October 03, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mr. Tim McDonald, Executive Vice President of Lanier Technical College will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 03, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be held in Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum.
Sandi was born on October 03, 1951 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Leona Nix Vaughan. She was retired from Lanier Technical College where she worked as the Registrar. Sandi was preceded in death by her mother; husband, J.W. Baker; brother, Chuck Zornes and her cherished fur baby, Mollie.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela Becker (Craig Wilson); grand-son, Andrew Becker; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn Zornes (Janice); brother and sister-in-law, Bob Zornes (Debi); sister and brother-in-law, Kathy Anderson (Howie) and her beloved fur baby, Izzee.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice Group, https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate-to-hospice/
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.