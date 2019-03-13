Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
Mrs. Sandra Marie Tumlin age 78 of Gainesville passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday March 16, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Wayne Hicks will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday March 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sandra was born on Aug. 7, 1940 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Marvin Jacobs Crumley and Lucile Clements Crumley. She was a homemaker and attended New Haven Church. Sandra was loved by all that knew her and was a wonderful, mom, grand-mother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Tumlin, sisters, Lavartha "Boff" Veal, Jurrell Hopper, Catherine Thomas, brothers, Wilburn Crumley, Johnny Crumley, David Crumley, and Raymon Crumley.
Mrs. Tumlin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Eddie Martin of Gainesville, son, Billy Tumlin of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Helenia Tumlin of Cleveland, grandchildren, Robert Martin, Jason Martin (Rebecca), Randy Martin (Erica), Cheryl Gable (Devin), Christopher Berendson (Sarah), Alicia Leverette (Teddy), Joshua Tumlin (Amanda) Levi Tumlin, great-grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Dakota, Anna, Chelsea, Michael, Hunter, Jayden, Madison, Skylor, Lakyn, Tucker, Connor, Rowyn, sisters, Helen Johnson of Buford, Margaret Elrod (Harrison) of Gainesville, and sister-in-law, Delilah Crumley of Gainesville.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 13, 2019
