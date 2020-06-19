Santos Concepcion Marquez

Died June 17, 2020

Santos Concepcion Marquez 51, of Cumming, died Wednesday, June 17. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm, and interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

