Santos Concepcion Marquez
Died June 17, 2020
Santos Concepcion Marquez 51, of Cumming, died Wednesday, June 17. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22 in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm, and interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
02:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
