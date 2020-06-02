Sara Elizabeth Batten
Died May 30, 2020
Sara Elizabeth Batten, 77, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Sara was born at home in Henry County GA to the late William Glynn and Ellen Pearl White Thurman.
Sara graduated from Henry County High School in 1960. She had a successful career at the Coca-Cola Company, retiring in 1998. During her time at Coke, she enjoyed spending time with "The Hens". This group of friends forged a decades long celebration of life.
Sara was a loyal GA Bulldog fan, celebrating the wins, lamenting the losses. She had a deep love of all her pets that were fortunate to be under her care. A lovely southern lady who enjoyed cooking, gardening, birdwatching and hospital volunteering as a "Pink Lady". She spent the last several years of her life with a beautiful view of Lake Lanier, which she loved.
She is predeceased by sister Carolyn Cox, brothers; Bobby Gene Thurman and William (Billy) Thurman, sister-in-law; Martha Knight Thurman.
She is survived by brother Harold Thurman, sisters; Marie (Bobby) Bankston, DeLane (Bobby) Gossett and many nieces and nephews. Sara was a wonderful, generous lady and a great aunt.
Due to ongoing safety concerns, a private family service will held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sara's memory may be made to Bethel UMC, Stockbridge, GA., Zoo Atlanta or a charity of your choice.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.