Sara F. Timpone

Died July 11, 2019

Mrs. Sara F. Timpone passed away late July 11 in her ninety ninth year. Her son and daughter in law were by her side as she peacefully passed. One can only hope to move on in the gentle way that she left us.

Sara was a loving and dedicated wife to her husband, Sam, who passed away in 2013. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Sara is survived by her daughter Bobbie and son in law Phillip, with children Phillip and Lindsey, and their children Lexi, Sam, and William; by her son Bill and daughter in law Andrea, with children Connor and Mickey; and two nieces Jan Benfield and Judy Brooks. Sara maintained a strong Christian faith her entire life, even to the end as she was able. She was a role model of that faith and as a person for her family, friends and strangers.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 14, 2019