Sarah Barnett Gee
Sarah Barnett Gee
Died May 28, 2020
Mrs. Sarah Barnett Gee, age 84 of Jefferson, died Thursday, May 28.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
