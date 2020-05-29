Sarah Barnett Gee
Died May 28, 2020
Mrs. Sarah Barnett Gee, age 84 of Jefferson, died Thursday, May 28.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.