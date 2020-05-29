Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family

Sarah Barnett Gee

Died May 28, 2020

Mrs. Sarah Barnett Gee, age 84 of Jefferson, died Thursday, May 28.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store