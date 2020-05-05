Sarah Cowart
Died May 2, 2020
Sarah Cowart, age 96, of Savannah, died Saturday, May 2. Due to Covid -19, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday May 6, at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, Savannah. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Died May 2, 2020
Sarah Cowart, age 96, of Savannah, died Saturday, May 2. Due to Covid -19, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday May 6, at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, Savannah. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.