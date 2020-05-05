Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Cowart

Died May 2, 2020

Sarah Cowart, age 96, of Savannah, died Saturday, May 2. Due to Covid -19, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday May 6, at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, Savannah. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

