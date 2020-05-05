Sarah Cowart
Sarah Cowart
Died May 2, 2020
Sarah Cowart, age 96, of Savannah, died Saturday, May 2. Due to Covid -19, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday May 6, at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, Savannah. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
