Sarah L. Price

Died May 4, 2020

Sarah L. "Granny" Price, age 81, of Monroe, died Monday, May 4. Graveside service were held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Sorrells Springs Baptist Church, Monroe. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

