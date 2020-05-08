Sarah L. Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah L. Price
Died May 4, 2020
Sarah L. "Granny" Price, age 81, of Monroe, died Monday, May 4. Graveside service were held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Sorrells Springs Baptist Church, Monroe. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved