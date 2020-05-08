Sarah L. Price
Died May 4, 2020
Sarah L. "Granny" Price, age 81, of Monroe, died Monday, May 4. Graveside service were held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Sorrells Springs Baptist Church, Monroe. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.