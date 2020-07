Sarah N. Robertson

Died July 8, 2020

Sarah N. Robertson, 82 of Gainesville, died Wednesday July 8th. The visitation will be Sunday July 12th at Wimberly Funeral Home between the hours of 12pm-8pm. The Service will be Monday July 13th at First Baptist Church on MLK at 1pm. Arrangements by Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.





