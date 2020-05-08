Sarah Nix
Died May 5, 2020
Sarah Nix, age 95, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, May 5. She was born November 10, 1924, to the late Johnny A Highsmith and Martha Whelchel Highsmith.
Sarah was a very compassionate lady. She dedicated her life to caring, giving and putting the needs of her family and others before her own.
She grew up in Hiawassee and Clermont. She attended Young Harris College as well as managed Nix Hardware Store and was a member of the Cleveland First Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for many years.
Sarah and her husband John L. Nix worked with Truett McConnell College to plan and establish the John L. Nix and Sarah Nix student center building. They also worked with the University of North Georgia to establish the John L. Nix Mountain Cultural Center and Fine Arts Series.
She is preceded in death by her husband John L. Nix, daughter, LaTrelle Nix Edwards, and her parents.
She is survived by sons and daughters in law, Ken and Cathy Nix of Gainesville; Edward and Betty Nix of Greenville, SC. grandchildren Callie and David Field, also of Greenville; Jake and Ramsey Nix, of Athens; Dorothy and Brandon Davis of Brentwood, TN; Cass Nix of Greenville; Kristy and Thomas Young of Greenville; Katie and Jonathan Hinshelwood of Greenville; Chris Edwards of Cleveland; and Fran and Sal Barcenas of Gainesville; and 17 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com.
A special thanks to Dr. Frank Lake and team at Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Also, Ellen Campanale, Abby Rhodes and Theresa Trice for the joy and loving care they provided while she was in memory care. A thank you to Barbara Thomas for playing hymns for Sarah and her friends every month.
In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to Cleveland First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 250 Cleveland, Ga 30528, and Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center at 2150 Limestone Pkwy Suite 222 Gainesville, GA 30501.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
