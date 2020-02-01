Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Sarah Virginia (Seabolt) Smith


1933 - 2020
Sarah Virginia (Seabolt) Smith Obituary
Mrs. Sarah Virginia (Seabolt) Smith, age 86 Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 31. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the funeral home. Mrs. Smith, a lifelong resident of Hall County, was born December 19, 1933 in Gainesville. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Blanche (Tanner) Seabolt. She was preceded in death along with her parents by her brother, Lee Seabolt and a sister, Betty Porter. Sarah was a homemaker and loved to take care of her grandchildren and family. She also loved to do all kinds of crafts, such as drawing, painting and crocheting gifts for her family and friends. Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Charles (PeeWee) Smith of Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Sally Smith also of Gainesville; granddaughter and husband, Katie and Trey Pinson of Gainesville; grandson, 2nd Lt. (USAF) Andrew Smith of Los Angeles, California; grandson, Ty Smith of Gainesville and great-grandson, Beau Pinson also of Gainesville. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Dewberry Baptist Church No.1 4616 Clarks Bridge Road Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 1, 2020
