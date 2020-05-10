Or Copy this URL to Share

Say Phantharath

Died May 7, 2020

Say Phantharath, age 64, of Cornelia, died Thursday, May 7. Ms. Phantharath's wishes were to be cremated. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

