Scott Clark, age 55; lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born on Dec. 22, 1963, Scott was a lifelong resident of Gainesville Georgia. He was a graduate of North Hall High School, Class of 1982; he was employed at Allied Foam Products and a business entrepreneur.

He is preceded in death by his mother Louise Whelchel Clark. Grandparents, Pierce and Vera Clark and Harold and Cassie Whelchel.

Survivors include his father, Jimmy F. Clark, Gainesville; Brother and Sister-in-Law, Ken and Rhonda Clark, Clermont; Nephew, Reid Clark, Clermont; Nephew, Brock Henderson, Gainesville; Niece, Geriah Henderson, Savannah. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Countless Friends and Acquaintances.

Scott had a passion for motorcycles and muscle cars. He loved the outdoors, Lake Burton, and The Georgia Bulldogs. Gathered with Friends at Luna's was what he enjoyed most. Scott deeply loved his Family and making his Friends smile warmed his heart; he will be missed by so many.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mt Vernon Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Baker and Rev. Hoyt Winkler will officiate, with a eulogy given by Jim Walters. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to We Care C/o North Georgia Community Foundation 615 Oak Street, Suite 1300 Gainesville, Ga 30501 or Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222 Gainesville, Ga 30501.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 2, 2019