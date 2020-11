Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott Menard

Died November 7, 2020

Scott Menard, 41, of Gainesville died Saturday, November 7th.

A celebration of Scott's life was held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Thursday, November 12th at the funeral home followed immediately by a gathering at Joe's Place. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store