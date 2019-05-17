|
|
|
Scott Neal Stephens, age 54 of Commerce, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence.
Born Feb. 20, 1965 in Naples, Fla., he was the son of R.C. Stephens and the late Sheridan McKinnon. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his brothers, Elliott McKinnon and Ron Stephens.
Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Rising officiating. The family will receive friends 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 17, 2019
Read More