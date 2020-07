Or Copy this URL to Share

Shannon Brunson

Died July 9, 2020

Shannon Brunson, 82, of Big Canoe, died July 9th, 2020. Please stop by for a few minutes to celebrate Shannon and Jerrys life on Saturday, August 2, from 1 – 3, at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



