Sharon B. Moore
1949 - 2020
Died July 20, 2020
Mrs. Sharon B. Moore, 70, of Gainesville passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Moore is survived by James Richard Moore IV, her loving husband of 24 years, as well as their dog, Isabella.
Born on July 25, 1949 in St. Joseph, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Richard K. and Mary Lambert Belke. Sharon graduated from Western Michigan and USF, and then went on to get her law degree from the University of Georgia. She spent many years working as a family attorney in the Gainesville area.
When she wasn't working, she and her husband enjoyed traveling the Caribbean Islands or spending leisure time boating on Lake Lanier.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 31, 2020.
