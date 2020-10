Sharon Leigh Hester

Died October 20, 2020

Sharon Leigh Hester 69, of Dawsonville, died on Tuesday, October 20th. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25th from 1:00pm – 2:00pm. A memorial service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held 2:00pm on Sunday, October 25th in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 22, 2020.