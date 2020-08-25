Sharon Yvonne Wilson

Died August 22, 2020

Sharon Yvonne Wilson, age 63 of Gainesville, died Saturday August 22nd. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday August 26th in the visitation room of Ward's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive Wednesday August 26th from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Please follow all social distancing guidelines due to the current pandemic we are experiencing. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



