1/
Sharon Yvonne Wilson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Yvonne Wilson
Died August 22, 2020
Sharon Yvonne Wilson, age 63 of Gainesville, died Saturday August 22nd. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday August 26th in the visitation room of Ward's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive Wednesday August 26th from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Please follow all social distancing guidelines due to the current pandemic we are experiencing. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved