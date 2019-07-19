|
Shaune Elise Kennedy Knowlton
Died July 17, 2019
Shaune Elise Kennedy Knowlton, 59, of Winder, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A vigil service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winder with a family visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winder. Internment will be private. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019