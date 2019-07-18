Sheila Annette Mitchell Reed, age 59 of Cornelia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Born in Griffin, Georgia on January 9, 1960 to the late Curtis Benjamin Mitchell. She worked in the Deli department at Ingles and was of the Baptist faith. Shelia enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann.

Surviving are her husband, David Reed of Cornelia; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy & Crystal E. Tench of Alto, Jonathon & Crystal Tench of Baldwin, Christopher Reed of New Mexico and Bryan & Tiffany Reed of Arizona; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Terry George Mitchell of Griffin; sisters, Linda Dodd, Brenda Mitchell, Jean McCurry and Joyce Whitmire.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Rev. John Umberhant officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday and from 10 am until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

MCGAHEE-GRIFFIN & STEWART FUNERAL HOME OF CORNELIA, GEORGIA (706/778-8668) IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 18, 2019