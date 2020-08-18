1/
Sheila Ansley Barrett
1960 - 2020
Sheila Ansley Barrett
Died August 16, 2020
Sheila Ansley Barrett, age 60 of Demorest, died Sunday, August 16th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am, Wednesday, August 19th in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed from the funeral home's Facebook page for those not able to attend. Visitation will start at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 18th for those who wish to pay their respects, however the family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and observe proper social distancing guidelines of at least six feet. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.


