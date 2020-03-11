|
Sheila Wheeler Pugh, age 54 of Cleveland formerly of Buford, passed away Sunday, March 8. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheryl Bullock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Dorothy "Dot" Pugh. Mrs. Pugh is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Donald S. Pugh, Cleveland; children, Hannah and Patrick Lowendick, Cleveland, Heather and Cody Baker, Cleveland, Hailey and Smith Floyd, Demorest; five grandchildren, Grayson Lowendick, Irayah Lowendick, Hudson Baker Layli, Kate Baker, Lucy Baker; parents, Butch and Jackie Wheeler, Sugar Hill, sister, Stacy Wheeler, Cumming; brother, Vance and Anna Wheeler, Sugar Hill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Pugh, Oakwood, David and Lisa Pugh, Clemmons, NC; sister-in-law, Runnette Maddox, Birmingham, AL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Genny Lancaster, Lawrenceville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Mrs. Pugh was born July 7, 1965 in Buford. She was a 1983 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee. Mrs. Pugh was a Pre-K teacher with White County School System. She was a member of Lanier Church of God, Buford, and enjoyed singing on the Praise Team. Mrs. Pugh loved cooking and adored her family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. Family received friends at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory of Buford (770) 932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 11, 2020