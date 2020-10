Shelby Elizabeth Harper

Died October 4, 2020

Shelby Elizabeth Harper, died October 4th. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 7th at 2 PM at Four Oaks Manor, Buford. The family requests that you arrive between 1 – 1:30 PM for the service. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4 – 6 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

