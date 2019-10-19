|
Mrs. Shelby Jean (Wilson) Dorsey, age 78 of Gainesville, passed away Friday, October 18. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the funeral home. She was born March 25, 1941 in Gainesville, and was the daughter of the late, Clyde and Mary (Buffington) Wilson. She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church. She was 1959 Graduate of East Hall High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years Raymond Wesley Dorsey. Mrs. Dorsey is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Rhonda Dorsey of Lula, grandson and wife, Jason and Hailey Dorsey of Gainesville, granddaughter and husband, Ashley and Dustin Henson of Cornelia, granddaughter and husband Katie (Dorsey) and Matt Lee of Hartwell, great-grandchildren, Addison Henson, Lindsi Dorsey, Emma Lee, Tenley Henson, Remington Moniger, Reagan Moniger and Easton Lee. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Jena Wilson of Gainesville; Michael and Elaine Wilson of Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Doug Tritt of Gillsville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Dorsey Family Fund at any United Community Bank. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 19, 2019