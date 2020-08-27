Shelly Maurice Rogers
Died August 25, 2020
Mr. Shelly "Butch" Maurice Rogers, 67, passed away in Cartersville, Georgia on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Butch was born in Atlanta on July 20, 1953 to the late Mr. Paul M. Rogers and Mrs. Sarah M. Nix Rogers.
Butch served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was married to his loving wife Sharon Rogers for over 35 years. He attended Southern Polytechnic State University. Butch worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a Draftsman. He loved researching Genealogy and collecting Vinyl Records. Butch will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is proceeded in his death by his parents, and sister Vicki Denise Rogers Lesesne Anglin.
Butch is survived by his wife, Sharon Rogers; his daughter, Katrina Nicholson; his granddaughters, Brittany Cash and Alexis Cromwell; his great-grandson, Aiden Benson; sister Donnie Sue Rogers Pendley, Gene; Nephew and Nieces.
A Celebration of Butch's Life will be conducted in the chapel of Owen funeral home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at three o'clock in the afternoon with the Rev. Rob Miller officiating. Interment will follow on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Georgia National Cemetery at ten thirty in the morning with military honors rendered.
The family received friends in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from five o'clock in the evening until eight.
