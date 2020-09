Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheridan Davenport

Died September 10, 2020

Sheridan Davenport, 35, of Jefferson, died Thursday, September 10th. Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 20th at 1 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 20th from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store