Sherman G. Neese, Jr.

Died May 12, 2020

Sherman G. Neese, Jr., 80, of Flowery Branch, died Tuesday, May 12. A graveside service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later date. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

